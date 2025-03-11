Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Georgia Cornerback Eric Stokes
The Las Vegas Raiders have added former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes to their roster.
The NFL free agency period has arrived as teams and players make moves to build their rosters ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The Las Vegas Raiders are the most recent team to make a move in the free agency market, as they have signed cornerback Eric Stokes. The deal is expected to be one year in length and is worth $4 million.
During his time with the Packers, Stokes accounted for more than 120 tackles in four seasons and showed to be an extremely promising prospect within the Packers' defensive backfield. Unfortunately, nagging injuries stunted the growth of the young corner, which eventually led to Green Bay's decision to move on.
Before his time in the NFL, Stokes was a member of the Bulldogs' defense from 2017-2020 and was an integral part of creating the "hard-nosed" defensive identity that is synonymous with Kirby Smart Georgia teams today. During his 2020 season with the Bulldogs, Stokes accounted for four pass deflections and four interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns. His fantastic COVID season earned him a first-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the ensuing NFL Draft.
With the news of his signing, Stokes now joins former Bulldogs Brock Bowers and Christopher Smith as members of the Raider nation.
