Latest NFL Draft Buzz: Georgia's Jalon Walker Likely a Top 10 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft
Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker is likely going to be a top 10 pick during the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL draft is set to kick off tomorrow at 8 PM ET. The Georgia Bulldogs have a litany of players that are set to hear their name called over the weekend and a few them are expected to go on day one. Linebacker Jalon Walker is one of those players, and the latest reports indicate he likely will be a top 10 pick.
ESPN staff writers recently released their latest intel ahead of the draft and one of the notes was Walker and where he could fall in the first round. Jeremy Fowler had this to say about the Georgia prospect.
"Walker as a top-10 pick seems viable," Fowler wrote. "One executive whose team picks high in the draft said Walker's Thursday workout at UGA was "outstanding." Walker is firmly on the radar for Carolina at No. 8. And one industry source predicted that his floor is probably Atlanta's pick. Williams also is well positioned. While he might not go in the top 10, he's a legit option in the teens. Multiple teams told me Atlanta and Arizona (No. 16) are two to watch."
Walker has the opportunity to be the highest picked linebacker out of Georgia since Roquan Smith as he was picked eighth overall in the 2018 draft.
A major talking point for Walker is where will teams play him? He played multiple positions for the Georgia this past season and while that is arguably his best trait, it could also steer teams off of him. Regardless, Walker is considered to be one of the best prospects in the class and there is a good chance he is the first Bulldog off the board.
