LeBron James Names Georgia's Ladd McConkey as One of His Top Players to Watch
NBA superstar LeBron James named Georgia's Ladd McConkey as one of his top players to watch this season.
Georgia has produced some of the top players in the NFL over the last few years. Names like Brock Bowers and Jalen Carter have already entered stardom in the professional football league. However, one former Bulldog has caught the eye of one of the biggest sports icons in the world.
NBA superstar LeBron James was asked who his top players to watch in the NFL for the 2025 season are, and wide receiver Ladd McConkey made the list.
"The receiver that was a rookie for the Los Angeles Chargers, McConkey," James said. "Yeah, McConkey that's my last one. I think he's gonna have a monster year."
Last season, McConkey racked up 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns for the Chargers. He capped off the season with a nine-reception and 197-yard performance against the Houston Texans in the playoffs. He set the record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a playoff game.
McConkey became a star receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs during their back-to-back title run. He was an overlooked prospect coming out of high school, but once he got to Athens, his talent was undeniable. He would go on to be drafted in the second round of the 2024 draft and quickly became a star for the Chargers.
Now entering year two, McConkey will likely be in store for an even better season that what he had in his first season in the league.
