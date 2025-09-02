Chargers Give Update on RB Najee Harris's Health Ahead of Friday Opener vs. Chiefs
The Chargers open their season on Friday night in Brazil against the Chiefs and expect running back Najee Harris to play.
Harris, who was signed in the offseason away from the Steelers, was listed as a full participant in practice on Tuesday after being limited throughout training camp due to an eye injury suffered in a fireworks accident on the Fourth of July.
Harris told reporters on Monday that he was expecting to play.
"I'm ramping into it," Harris said of his activity leading up to the opener.
Harris's eye injury was superficial and did not affect his eyesight, according to the running back. Now, with the accident in the rearview mirror, he is set to be a prominent member of the Los Angeles backfield alongside rookie running back Omarion Hampton.
Harris started all 17 games last season in Pittsburgh, rushing for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns. He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first four seasons as a professional.