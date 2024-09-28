Dawgs Daily

Lee Corso Headgear Pick For Georgia vs Alabama

Brooks Austin

ESPN host Lee Corso gets ready for the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game.
ESPN host Lee Corso gets ready for the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, on the Hesburgh Library lawn on the University of Notre Dame campus in South Bend. The show was to highlight the Notre Dame-Ohio State game. / GREG SWIERCZ / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs' 42-game winning streak is on the line as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks to improve upon his (1-5) record against the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs look to win their first road game in Tuscaloosa since 2007.

Considering the matchup, there was little to now doubt that College Gameday would be in town. Coach Lee Corso has made his headgear pick in the matchup.

Corso, along with the rest of the Gameday crew picked Alabama to emerge victorious in tonight's matchup.

Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:

Georgia

  • Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
  • Sacovie White, WR, Doubtful
  • Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
  • Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
  • London Humphreys, WR, Out
  • Warren Brinson, DL, Probable

Alabama

  • Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
  • Richard Young, RB, Probable
  • Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Brooks Austin is a former college football player turned journalist and broadcaster. Follow him on Twitter @BrooksAustinBA

Home/Football