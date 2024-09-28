Lee Corso Headgear Pick For Georgia vs Alabama
The No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 4 ranked Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs' 42-game winning streak is on the line as Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks to improve upon his (1-5) record against the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs look to win their first road game in Tuscaloosa since 2007.
Considering the matchup, there was little to now doubt that College Gameday would be in town. Coach Lee Corso has made his headgear pick in the matchup.
Corso, along with the rest of the Gameday crew picked Alabama to emerge victorious in tonight's matchup.
Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:
Georgia
- Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
- Sacovie White, WR, Doubtful
- Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
- Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
- London Humphreys, WR, Out
- Warren Brinson, DL, Probable
Alabama
- Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
- Richard Young, RB, Probable
- Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
