Legendary College Football Voice Gary Danielson Retiring After 2025 Season
Legendary college football voice Gary Danielson is retiring at the end of the 2025 season.
A legendary voice and one Georgia fans are very familiar with Gary Danielson has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2025 college football season.
Danielson, who is entering his 36th season in television, is currently the longest-tenured college football game analyst on any network. CBS also announced that his successor will be football analyst Charles Davis. Davis will continue as an analyst for the NFL ON CBS during the 2025-26 season, CBS reported.
Danielson released a statement regarding his retirement from his long held position.
“I have had the greatest seat in the house for 36 years and have loved every minute of it,” said Danielson. “I have discussed the timing of this moment with CBS Sports leadership over the past few years and we felt it was important I remained with the team during our transition to the Big Ten. As we enter our second full season of Big Ten football and my 20th at CBS Sports, the timing just feels right. I have so much respect for Charles Davis as both a person and an analyst. He is going to shine in this role and fit so well with this team. I have been blessed to work with incredible teammates throughout my career and I look forward to one more memorable season with Brad, Jenny, Craig Silver, Steve Milton and the crew.”
Danielson called many of Georgia football games during the SEC's lengthy television contract with CBS. The 2024 college football season was the first year of the conference's new contract with ESPN while CBS made the switch to covering the Big 10.
