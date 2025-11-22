Live Updates: Georgia Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers - Scoring Updates and Live Stream
Live updates and big moments from the Georgia Bulldogs' week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final home game of the 2025 regular season is underway as the Dawgs are back in Athens for their week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers. Today's matchup is the first-ever meeting between these two programs.
The Bulldogs entered today's game as massive favorites and appear poised to earn their 10th win of the 2025 season. With a win, the Dawgs will have earned five consecutive 10-win seasons under head coach Kirby Smart.
Given that the Dawgs are such heavy favorites, today's game also provides a massive opportunity for players within the roster to earn some valuable reps and gain real-game experience. Smart and his staff have always emphasized the importance of creating depth through experience, which makes today's matchup that much more impactful.
Another reason today's contest is so important is that it will be Senior Day, an excellent way to honor the Bulldogs who have dedicated so much time to the Georgia Football program. The class is expected to be honored with a pregame ceremony before today's kickoff.
The Bulldogs' 2025 senior class has accumulated a lengthy list of accomplishments. Many of which include a pair of SEC Championship victories, a handful of College Football Playoff wins, and, of course, a national title victory.
What's at Stake for the Bulldogs Against the Charlotte 49ers?
While the Dawgs do not appear to be in significant danger of losing today, there are still a handful of things that are at stake for Saturday's contest. One of them being positioning in the College Football Playoff.
Georgia seems to be in an excellent position to reach this year's tournament, but a good or bad performance could possibly have an effect on the Bulldogs' seeding. Taking care of business and turning in a strong showing will be a must for today's game.
Another opportunity today's contest presents is that it could help Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton increase his positioning in the Heisman Trophy race. Stockton currently has the fifth-best odds to win this year's award, but could climb up in the rankings with a stellar performance.
As the game continues, stay tuned for more coverage from the Bulldogs' week 13 matchup against the Charlotte 49ers.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Charlotte 49ers Live Updates:
Editor's Note**: This article will be updated periodically as the Bulldogs' matchup with Charlotte begins. Kickoff for today's game is scheduled for approximately 12:45 p.m.