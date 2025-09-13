LIVE UPDATES: Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers - Scoring Updates and More
Live scoring updates from the Georgia Bulldogs' week three matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Georgia Bulldogs matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers is underway as the Dawgs are looking for their ninth straight win over the Volunteers and their fifth consecutive victory in the historic Neyland Stadium.
Today's matchup is the fourth consecutive season that both teams are ranked during their time of the matchup. But it is the first time these two teams have faced each other in September since the 2018 season.
Winning for Georgia will be no easy task. Tennessee is also heading into this matchup with an undefeated record and would love nothing more than to end its lengthy losing streak over the Bulldogs with a triumphant win in Knoxville.
As the Dawgs and Volunteers continue their battle in Knoxville, Bulldogs on SI will continue to bring you live, in-depth coverage from today's game.
Georgia Bulldogs vs Tennessee Volunteers Live Updates:
Editor's Note: This article will be updated as the game is played. Kickoff for this event is currently scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
First Quarter
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily