Nick Saban, Bryce Young Don't Like What Pat McAfee Says About Georgia Football vs. Alabama
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TUSCALOOSA - If Georgia football’s showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide is anything like the picks on ESPN’s College Gameday someone could wind up hurt.
As expected, former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Alabama QB Bryce Young picked the Tide over the Bulldogs. Young and Saban were on the losing end of Georgia's 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the end of the 2022 season.
“Georgia’s got one of the most complete teams in the country,” Saban said. “Kirby has had a very consistent identity with his teams - tough, physical. But I really liked the togetherness of this Alabama team this year.”
"Seeing how this team plays together this year, and the togetherness - and all of the turnovers they are creating,” Young said. “I think (Keelon) Russell is the X factor. Watching him develop and how he’s played. I am a huge fan. I think he is super special. So, of course, Roll Tide.”
Before that ESPN’s Desmond Howard also picked the Tide:
“Alabama is battle tested. They’ve gone on the road against Kentucky; they came back in the second half when they struggled against Florida State. I am going Roll Tide.”
That set up the usual heel flip from part-time wrestler Pat McAfee.
“Isaias tried to scare some people away,” McAfee said. “The Georgia Bulldogs have not trailed for a single second, but have they played anyone close to the Alabama Crimson Tide? Absolutely not. Kalen DeBour has his system in place. (The fans) are going to be going absolutely crazy tonight. Give me Georgia.”
Saban, appeared unimpressed with McAfee’s predictable shenanigans, stood up and listened intently just as McAfee said “Give me Georgia.”
Saban then pulled McAfee in close with what appeared to be a poorly-executed head lock. Just then Young playfully punched McAfee in the chest and then threw him to the ground to the glee of Bama fans watching.
Georgia and Alabama will kickoff after the ABC broadcast begins at 7:30 EST.
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After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post