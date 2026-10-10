Nick Saban, Bryce Young Don't Like What Pat McAfee Says About Georgia Football vs. Alabama

TUSCALOOSA - If Georgia football’s showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide is anything like the picks on ESPN’s College Gameday someone could wind up hurt.

As expected, former Alabama coach Nick Saban and former Alabama QB Bryce Young picked the Tide over the Bulldogs. Young and Saban were on the losing end of Georgia's 33-18 win in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at the end of the 2022 season.

“Georgia’s got one of the most complete teams in the country,” Saban said. “Kirby has had a very consistent identity with his teams - tough, physical. But I really liked the togetherness of this Alabama team this year.”

"Seeing how this team plays together this year, and the togetherness - and all of the turnovers they are creating,” Young said. “I think (Keelon) Russell is the X factor. Watching him develop and how he’s played. I am a huge fan. I think he is super special. So, of course, Roll Tide.”

Before that ESPN’s Desmond Howard also picked the Tide:

“Alabama is battle tested. They’ve gone on the road against Kentucky; they came back in the second half when they struggled against Florida State. I am going Roll Tide.”

That set up the usual heel flip from part-time wrestler Pat McAfee.

“Isaias tried to scare some people away,” McAfee said. “The Georgia Bulldogs have not trailed for a single second, but have they played anyone close to the Alabama Crimson Tide? Absolutely not. Kalen DeBour has his system in place. (The fans) are going to be going absolutely crazy tonight. Give me Georgia.”

Saban, appeared unimpressed with McAfee’s predictable shenanigans, stood up and listened intently just as McAfee said “Give me Georgia.”

Saban then pulled McAfee in close with what appeared to be a poorly-executed head lock. Just then Young playfully punched McAfee in the chest and then threw him to the ground to the glee of Bama fans watching.

Georgia and Alabama will kickoff after the ABC broadcast begins at 7:30 EST.