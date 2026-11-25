Georgia’s offense has taken a major step forward this season. It is on pace to surpass pretty much ever major statistical metric. Most importantly, it is scoring about nine more points per game this season than it did in 2025.

One of the biggest differences for the Georgia Bulldogs this season is that is has major downfield threats in the passing game, and the ball is being distributed among a better collection of talent than it was last season.

Zachariah Branch was a star, and Georgia would have been worse without him during the 2025 season, but he commanded a very large percentage of the receiving work. He accounted for 30% of Gunner Stockton’s completions and 28% of his yards. You can see this season as well that having an offense largely centerted around one weapon is not the best recipe for winning. Ohio State has done that with Jeremiah Smith this year, the likely Heisman Trophy winner.

This year, Stockton has two wideouts who have been consistent downfield threats. Last year, Colbie Young was the only player consistently thrown to on vertical orutes. Many of Branch’s receptions were near the line of scrimmage.

Talyn Taylor and Craig Dandridge have emerged, and they are leading the pack in the receiving room. Taylor is a former five-star in his second season. Dandridge is a true freshman that made a lot of headway this offseason.

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Taylor has 30 catches for 537 yards and six touchdowns. Danridge has also caught 30 balls and has turn them into 467 yards and two score. He has also scored a rushing touchdown.

In addition to the two leading wideouts, tight end Jaden Reddell has emerged as a downfield threat and versatile weapon in his thrid season. He has multiple catches that have been turned into more than 50-yard gains.

He has a skillset that has made many wonder why it took three seasons for him to become a big part of Georgia’s offense. Kirby Smart said it was mostly about opportunity but that he has also gotten better at the right time.

Like last year, Georgia’s starting X receiver has missed a lot of time. Isaiah Canion has just gotten back from injury over the last couple of games. His presense has been felt against Missouri and South Carolina, where he has totaled over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown. Canion has been target downfield as well as Taylor and Dandridge.

Stockton is a year older, has a better compliment of weapons to dish the ball to and an ever more dangerous running game that is toting the rock behind a better offensive line. A lof of things have gotten better, but the weapons on the outside have helped change the game for the Dawgs.