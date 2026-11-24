ATHENS - A lot of Georgia football fans knew exactly what the Bulldogs had in their tight end room coming into the season.

Now, the rest of college football is noticing. Georgia's tight ends have been extremely important to the Bulldog offense this fall as they've been consistent in the run game and have provided quarterback Gunner Stockton with more weapons on the passing game.

Third-year Jaden Reddell has looked like one of the best tight ends across college football of late and had another strong game over the weekend against South Carolina. The impressive Missouri, native has patiently waited for his turn to shine, and he's taken advantage of his most of his opportunities this fall.

During their giant 34-6 win over the Gamecocks, Reddell was major weapon in the offense as he caught three passes for 85 yards. He allowed the Bulldog offense to be explosive as one of his receptions came on a 66-yard catch and run down to the 1-yard line that set up a Bulldog touchdown.

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Senior Lawson Luckie caught one pass for 16 yards and second-year tight end Ethan Barbour caught one pass for 23 yards, almost finding his was into the endzone. Kirby Smart had a lot to say about the tight end group after Georgia's win over the weekend.

"He's just coming into what he was doing all spring," Smart told reporters. "So it's not a surprise to me, and he's got to continue to work on some of his perimeter blocking because he missed a couple of those. But he did a great job tonight in the pass game."

"I thought the tight ends did a really good job tonight. They took advantage of their opportunities. Jaden Reddell’s a weapon. Ethan made people miss. Really physical. Lawson caught the one. I mean, it was almost like it was a shared deal.

When the tight ends are involved in the passing game, everything opens up around them. There's a lot of mouths to feed in that room, but it's clear offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Gunner Stockton are doing what they need to do to keep them involved. Sophomore Elyiss Williams, who did not record a catch against the Gamecocks, may have the biggest reception of the season with a 3rd and long catch in Tuscaloosa to seal Georgia's win over the Crimson Tide.

Georgia fans are not surprised by the tight end group. However, everyone else is noticing, and it's a big reason why fans across the country are jumping on the Georgia Bulldog bandwagon.