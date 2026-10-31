Live Updates: Georgia Football vs Florida Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes

ATHENS-Georgia football will take on the Florida Gators for the first time ever in Atlanta, Georgia. The 6-1 Bulldogs are ranked No. 3 in the latest AP poll and the Gators are 5-2 and ranked No. 17.

The Bulldogs have won each of their last nine games against Florida and are 8-1 since 2017 in the series. Florida's star wide receiver Vernell Brown is listed as "out" for today's game. The Gators are starting quarterback Aaron Philo who missed their last game against Texas.

Georgia star defensive back KJ Bolden is listed as "questionable" for today's game.

LIVE SCORE: Georgia Football - 7 Florida - 0

1st quarter: Florida wins the toss and defers to the second half. Georgia gets the ball first.

(1:50) - Stockton leads the Georgia offense down the field after a fresh set of downs. Bulldog running back Nate Frazier scores from one-yard away to give the Bulldogs their first points.

(4:04) - The Gators get called for a roughing the kicker penalty after a big defensive stop. The Bulldogs get another chance at points after the big Florida penalty.

(9:04) - Georgia's first drive stalls as quarterback Gunner Stockton comes up short on a 3rd-down run. Kicker Peyton Woodring misses the 43-yarder and the Bulldogs come away empty on their first offensive drive.