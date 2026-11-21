Live Updates: Georgia Football vs South Carolina Football | Scores, Injuries and Behind the Scenes
Columbia, SC - The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back on the road to take on the No. 21 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Bulldogs are 9-1 and are coming off three consecutive double-digit victories. The Gamecocks are 6-4 and are coming off an embarrassing road loss to Arkansas that ended their playoff dreams for the 2026 season.
Matt DeBary started his career covering college football in 2014. DeBary's reporting has covered the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett, Brock Bowers, Nick Chubb, Nolan Smith, Travon Walker, Sony Michel, George Pickens and a slew of other high-profile players including Jared Curtis, Caleb Downs, Derrick Brown, Andrew Thomas, Kelee Ringo, Darnell Washington, Azeez Ojulari and Mecole Hardman. His direct-to-the-point everyman commentary has made him one of the most-respected voices in the market. DeBary has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game and College Football Playoff National Championship Games. DeBary graduated from Kennesaw State. He assistant the football program there during his time as a student. He joined Dawg Post in 2015. DeBary is a native of Cumming, GeorgiaFollow MattDeBary