ATHENS - The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road for the final time in the regular season to take on Shane Beamer and the No. 21 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.

Here's what will happen between the two in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday night...

Georgia Scores At Least 40 Points

The Bulldog offense is thriving, and the Gamecock defense has been towards the bottom of the league in several categories including passing defense where they rank 10th acoss the SEC. Georgia's offense has hit the 40-point mark in each of the last two games, and if Gunner Stockton continues to play at a high level, Georgia getting to the 40-point mark would not be surprising. The Gamecock defense has given up 40 points or more twice already this season to Alabama and Mississippi State. We've also seen this Georgia team dominate in both the run and the apss game this year, making them one of the more complete units across college football.

The Bulldog Defense Forces Three Turnovers

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The South Carolina offense is beat up, and after turning the ball over four times against Arkansas, the same could very well happen again this weekend. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is coming back from injury but should still be limited from a health standpoint. He'll be without leading running back Matthew Fuller with two banged up starting receivers on the outside. If an injured Sellers has to put the offense on his back, some seriously sloppy play could occur. This is an inconsistent group coming off one of their worst games of the season. Don't be surprised if this elite Bulldog defense causes consistent chaos all night long.

Three Different Bulldogs Rush For A Touchdown

Georgia's running back room is healthy and ready to run. During last weekend's dominant 48-21 win over Missouri starter Nate Frazier ran for three touchdowns while quarterback Gunner Stockton and Chauncey Bowens each ran for one score. We saw two different Bulldogs rushed for touchdowns against Ole Miss and Florida. The south Carolina defense is ranked 10th in rushing defense, so don't be surprised if the Dawgs have a lot of success on the ground. The Bulldogs are extremely efficient running in the red-zone with multiple backs possibly getting an opportunity to carry the ball around the goal-line. The Bulldogs rank 2nd in the SEC in rushing offense and the Gamecock defense ranks 11th in red-zone defense. All in all, this could be a giant day for the Bulldog rushing attack.

Georgia Has a Double-Digit Halftime Lead

It's hard to call this a "bold prediction" since it's happened all season long, but don't be surprised if this trend continues against South Carolina. The Gamecocks saw their playoff chances end last week and are limping back home this weekend to host the No. 1 team in the land. The Gamecocks don't have the talent or depth to hang with Georgia in this game and we may see it end early. The Bulldogs have been elite in the first quarter this year and have proven to be an excellent team on the road. There's nothing that suggests the Dawgs can't come out swinging once again. They're the much better team and they'll prove it early on Saturday night.