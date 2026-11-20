The Georgia Bulldogs have a game in “the Cockpit” this weekend, and this South Carolina are looking to play spoiler with their playoff hopes being essentially erased last week.

Williams-Brice Stadium holds one of the rowdiest environments in college football, and this will be Georgia’s third game on the road this season playing in prime time. On Monday, Kirby Smart said that the preparation is no different. As always, the Dawgs are treating it as the next game, and that is that.

Something that Smart has said in the past holds true as well: It is difficult to play on the road in the SEC. We see things we didn’t think we were gonna see many times.

Let’s look at three bold predictions for what will happen on Saturday night:

Multiple Tight Ends Fine End Zone

Georgia has four tight ends that play a lot of snaps, and all four of them have reached the end zone twice this season. I think two of them will score a touchdown on Saturday night.



We have already seen this group be really important in another road game this season. Jaden Redell accounted for Georgia’s largest reception against Alabama. He took a strike from Gunner Stockton and turned it into a 53-yard play. Elyiss Williams secured a late catch on third down to help Georgia seal the deal at the end.

Last week, but not just that game, we saw all four of Redell Williams, Lawson Luckie and Ethan Barbour in Georgia's first possession in goal-to-go. The Dawgs ran 14 personnel with the four of them in and decided to run a toss to Nate Frazier, but all of them could have been the target.

Williams is the jump-ball threat, Luckie is the pass-catcher, Reddell is the do it all weapon and Barbour is the short-yardage specialist.



Two of them find the end zone. Book it.

Dawgs Defense Gets a Touchdown

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Georgia has scored three defensive touchdowns this year. Tyriq Green jumped on a fumble in the end zone against Western Kentucky. Chris Cole returned a long scoop-n-score in both the Florida and Oklahoma matchups.

The defense has been opportunistic this season. Georgia has recorded nine interceptions this season and has recovered 12 fumbles. Raylen Wilson and Rasean Dinkins have each forced multiple fumbles. Three different defensive backs have multiple picks.

LaNorris Sellers is off the injury report, but even if he is good to go, Sellers isn’t the most careful with the football. He has thrown seven interceptions in nine starts this season. He has also fumbled 10 times in his career.

Georgia’s defense has the talent and instincts to not only make a banged up Sellers cough up the football, and they have the speed to take the football into the end zone.

South Carolina’s Vicari Swain Makes Biggest "Wow" Play of the Game

Smart said on Monday that Sellers is a "wow" player, but he might not be the one that makes the biggest "wow" play.

Not every bold prediction goes Georgia’s way. I wrote about him last month as one of the three players Georgia needed to watch out for later in the season.

Vicari Swain is arguably the most versatile player on the South Carolina roster, and that list includes LaNorris Sellers. He is a talented defensive back and return specialist. He has one interception and five pass deflections this season, but special teams is where he shines the brightest.

Last season, Swain returned three kicks for scores. This year, he has done it twice. Swain has also taken five punts back for touchdowns in his career, two this season. This guy is honestly ridiculous when it comes to returning kicks.

Georgia has been a little sloppier on special teams in the second half of the season. Swain is the type of guy that can take advantage of that.