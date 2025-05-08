LOOK: Atlanta Falcons Reveal Jalon Walker's Number, Sticking With Georgia Roots
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed Jalon Walker's number for his rookie season.
Nearly two weeks since the draft, the Atlanta Falcons have officially announced the numbers that the rookie class will be wearing this season. As for first-round pick Jalon Walker, he will be sticking with the same number he rocked at the University of Georgia, which is No. 11. However, in Atlanta, that number holds a lot of significance.
The last memorable player to wear No. 11 for the Atlanta Falcons was none other than Julio Jones. He went on to have a historic career with the franchise, so maybe Walker can follow in his footsteps. Whatever a career at linebacker looks like, that is equivalent to what Jones did in his prime, would be something special, that's for sure.
The entire organization was thrilled to draft Walker, considering they didn't expect him to fall that far in the first. One specific player, though, was thrilled to learn who his team picked up in the first as AJ Terrell expressed his excitement of getting to play with Walker.
"One thing about the back end, a safety a corner, if we don't value nothing more than anything we value D line," Terrell said on the Waterboyz Show. "People that's gonna get to the quarterback. It makes your job easy. I tell a lot of people, you can have the sorriest corner, the sorriest safety in the back end and they are gonna look like All-Pro with the front. Having those two pieces added to the defense, I'm super excited for them. I know I texted Jalon [Walker} for sure when he got drafted because he was the first one, but I texted and told him "Let's get it"".
The Falcons have struggled for many years now in getting to the quarterback and they certainly addressed that in this year's draft. After selecting Walker, the organization traded back into the first round to draft Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
Walker certainly bolstered Georgia's ability to get after the quarterback this past season and he will look to the same for the Falcons as a rookie this year.
