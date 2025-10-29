Raheem Morris Offers Injury Update on Starting QB Michael Penix
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix missed last Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins with a bone bruise in his knee, but Atlanta coach Raheem Morris told reporters on Wednesday that he feels "really good" about Penix returning on Sunday against the Patriots.
Penix is officially day-to-day with the injury to his knee, but it sounds like he is trending towards a return as the Falcons try to bounce back against the red-hot Patriots.
If Penix is unable to play on Sunday, it will be veteran Kirk Cousins once again stepping into the starting lineup. Cousins completed 21 of his 31 passing attempts for 173 yards in the loss to Miami.
Penix's return to the lineup would give the Falcons a chance to build on some success. Atlanta had won two out of Penix's last three starts prior to his knee injury.
The Patriots and Falcons are set to kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.