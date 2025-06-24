LOOK: EA Sports Provides First Look at Kirby Smart in New College Football Video Game
EA Sports has provided fans with a first look at Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart in the upcoming video game.
As another installment of EA Sports' beloved college football franchise approaches, more and more details around the game's release and included features have been revealed. The latest reveal, however, will be extremely exciting to Georgia Bulldog fans.
Recently, the developer announced that the Bulldogs' Sanford Stadium was listed as the fourth-toughest place to play behind Ohio State, Penn State, and LSU. And has now provided a first look at what head coach Kirby Smart will look like in this year's release.
In addition to what the coach will look like, Smart appears to have the "CEO Archetype" for his character, which likely implies that the coach will have strong abilities at program development within the game.
Smart, nor any other head coaches, were featured in last year's installment, but will be prominently featured in this year's release. In addition to being in the game, the Bulldogs' head coach was also featured on the cover of this year's "deluxe edition."
This will be the first instance where a Georgia Bulldogs head coach is officially featured in a college football video and marks a historic milestone in the intersection of college sports and video gaming.
EA Sports College Football 26 is expected to be available to play on Thursday, July 10th of this year. Fans with up-to-date PlayStation and Xbox consoles are currently able to pre-order a digital copy of the game.
