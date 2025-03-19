LOOK: George Pickens Instagram Story Sparks Rumors About Trade to Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens' latest Instagram story has sparked massive trade rumors.
The NFL may not have any games scheduled for a few more months, but that has not stopped sparks from flying as free agency signings, trades, and NFL Draft speculations pour in throughout the offseason. One of the newest storylines involves a young star in the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Pickens posted a black-and-white photo on his Instagram story of him and Tom Brady standing side-by-side. Brady of course, is a current minority owner for the Las Vegas Raiders and has been heavily involved in the team's talent acquisition during the offseason.
There are currently no legitimate reports of a possible trade in the works between the two organizations, and Pickens has not formally requested a trade from Pittsburgh. The young receiver has also garnered a reputation for his antics on both the field and online. Which means his latest social media post could have no traction or meaning whatsoever.
Pickens appeared in 14 games during the Steelers' 2024 season and hauled in 900 yards on 59 completions. Despite missing a handful of games, he led the team in both receiving yards and targets and was a massive threat for Pittsburgh's offense throughout the year.
