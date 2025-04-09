LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Social Media Team Posts Clips From Spring Practice
Watch the Georgia Bulldogs in action as they compete in drills in preparation for G-Day.
The Georgia Bulldogs are just a few days away from returning to action as they compete in their annual spring scrimmage known as "G-Day". With the scrimmage fast approaching, and Spring scrimmages winding down, the Dawgs have begun to ramp up the intensity of their practices.
As the Dawgs continue to practice, The Bulldogs' social media team has treated fans to a handful of exciting clips in a retro filter that shows the team in action.
The Bulldogs’ final scrimmage of their spring season will be played on April 12th in Sanford Stadium. While the event known as “G-Day” will be open to the public, there will not be a television broadcast for this year’s game. Many colleges have opted to alter or cancel their spring scrimmages this season for many reasons, such as injury, fears of poaching, and others.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs Spring Scrimmage "G-Day"
- Gameday: Saturday, April 12th. 2025
- Game time: 1:00 pm ET
- TV: Unavailable. Click HERE for live updates
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
