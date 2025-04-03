LOOK: Georgia Bulldogs Visit Local Boys and Girls Club With Donations
The Georgia Bulldogs recently paid a visit to the local Girls and Boys Club to meet with young Dawg fans.
On the field, the Georgia Bulldogs are known as a daunting group of players who are rarely bested by opponents. But off the field, the Dawgs are recognized for their numerous acts of charity and interactions within the Athens community. Their latest social media video is a testament to this, as a handful of members of the team paid a visit to the local Boys and Girls Club.
In the video, current Bulldogs such as Christen Miller, Daylen Everette, Lawson Luckie, and many others hang out with and play with local club members. In addition to spending their time with the young Bulldog fans, players also donated Playstations and video games for the children to play with.
The team's interaction with the community of Athens will strengthen the pride that residents have around their football team. But can also help create the next generation of faithful Dawg fans who passionately support the team.
Georgia will begin its 2025 campaign on August 30th in Athens when it hosts the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since the 2019 season and are looking to maintain a more than 30-game win streak at Sanford Stadium.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily