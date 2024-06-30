LOOK: Georgia Football Working Hard in Preparation for 2024 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs are hard at work in the weight room, as they prepare for their 2024 college football season
While summertime is an opportunity for many to relax and rest in the sun, the Georgia Bulldogs are hard at work preparing for the long season that lies ahead in the fall.
The Bulldogs’ social media team recently posted a video of the team participating in a strenuous workout that showed numerous players lifting heavy weights and completing multiple exercises.
The difficulty of Georgia’s offseason workouts resembles the difficulty of their 2024 schedule. Many experts and fans have proclaimed that the Dawgs’ 2024 slate is possibly the hardest Georgia schedule of all time as the Bulldogs will likely play three separate top-10 teams on the road this season.
As the temperature heats up during the summer, Kirby Smart and his staff will also likely be cranking up the heat on offseason workouts to prepare the Dawgs for the challenging season ahead.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
