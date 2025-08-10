LOOK: Kirby Smart Gifts Georgia Football Coaches With a Major Surprise After Practice
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart provides his coaching staff with a major surprise following the team's practice.
The return of college football is almost here, as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 regular season. With game one less than three weeks away, the Bulldogs have been intensely practicing in hopes of reaching another College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately for coaches, this is a major increase in time away from home and a significant decrease in time spent with the family. As a college football coach of more than 20 years, Kirby Smart himself knows how grueling the schedule of a coach can be, which is why he recently surprised his staff with a gift.
Following a Georgia Bulldogs practice, Smart delivered a speech stressing the difficulties and thankless life that comes with being a coach, and outlined how many coaches spend more time with their players than they do with their own families. He then surprisingly revealed that the family members of each coach on the staff had planned a surprise visit to the Bulldogs' facility.
"I think we have the best coaching staff in the country," Smart told his players in the heartwarming video. "Coaches miss a lot of time with their families. I grew up with a coach in the house; a lot of you guys had dads who were coaches. Coaches make sacrifices for their families."
As the 2025 season fast approaches, the Bulldogs' coaching staff will continue to rely on their family members as they prepare for the Dawgs' difficult season ahead. Georgia will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
