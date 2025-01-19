LOOK: Nolan Smith Pays Tribute to Injured Nakobe Dean Ahead of Rams vs Eagles
Philadelphia Eagle Nolan Smith paid tribute to his injured teammate Nakobe Dean ahead of their playoff game.
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs kicked off on Saturday and continued on Sunday. The first game of the weekend was the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Los Angeles Rams, two teams that are littered with former Georgia Bulldogs on their roster. Unfortunately though, the Eagles lost their starting linebacker Nakobe Dean during their wild card game against the Packers, but his teammate Nolan Smith made sure No. 17 still made an appearance.
Dean suffered a torn patellar tendon and is out for the rest of the playoffs. Dean had six tackles and two tackles for loss for the Eagles in their win over the Packers.
Ahead of Sunday's game, Smith could be seen running out of the tunnel with Dean's jersey in his hands waving it up in the air for everyone to see. The former college teammates and current NFL teammates still showcasing the special bond they posses with one another.
This season, Dean played and started in 15 games. He tallied 128 total tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He was a leader and focal point on Georgia's defense during his time at Georgia and he has started to really find his groove in the NFL. The Eagles have plenty of other former Dawgs to rely on defensively, but losing Dean for the rest of the year certainly hurts.
