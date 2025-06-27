Malakai Lee Explains Why He Chose to Commit to Michigan Over the Georgia Bulldogs
2026 offensive line prospect Malakai Lee explains why he chose the Michigan Wolverines over the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some unfortunate recruiting news earlier this week as 4-star offensive line prospect Malakai Lee announced that he would be committing to Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines.
During his commitment, Lee revealed what ultimately led to his decision to commit to the Wolverines and why he felt the school was a better fit for him.
"I've just always had a connection with them [Michigan]." Said Lee. "I knew in the back of my head that I loved Michigan and I loved Ann Arbor, so this official visit really gave me clarity with everything. I can say with a strong heart that I wanted to go to Michigan."
According to 247Sports, Lee stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs just over 315 pounds. His frame and athleticism have made him an excellent prospect to play offensive tackle for the Wolverines.
While missing out on such a highly touted prospect, such as Lee, is certainly disappointing, the Dawgs remain on pace to sign one of the best recruiting classes in the nation, and will continue to work to add recruits before national signing day.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shardarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Craig Daindridge, WR
