Malaki Starks Could Make Georgia Football History at the 2025 NFL Draft
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks could make Georgia football history at the 2025 NFL draft.
The NFL draft is set to take place next week and the Georgia Bulldogs have a handful of players that are eyeing down a first round selection. One of them is safety Malaki Starks and he has the potential to make Georgia football history at the event on Thursday.
The Dawgs have created a reputation for themselves under Kirby Smart to consistently have some of the nation's best defensive prospects on a year-to-year basis. Just since 2021, Georgia has had eight defensive players drafted in the first round. However, not many of those have come from the defensive back room.
Starks, on the other hand, is projected as a potential top-15 pick and, at the very worst, could fall to the 20-25 range. If Starks is selected within the top 15, he will be the highest drafted defensive back out of Georgia since Thomas Davis in 2005. If he is selected higher than 14th overall, he will be the first defensive back to do so since Champ Bailey in 1999 when he was selected 7th overall.
It's a little uncertain where Starks will fall exactly in the draft. Some believe he could be a top 15 pick, some believe he's a mid first round draft pick and some think he might barely sneak into the first round. It is worth noting that Starks was invited to the NFL draft, which certainly makes it seem like he will indeed go in the first round.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily