Mecole Hardman Recreates Legendary Super Bowl Touchdown Catch in NFL Playoffs

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman has recreated his iconic touchdown reception from Super Bowl LVIII.

The NFL Playoffs are underway, as the league's eight remaining teams look to punch their tickets to the Super Bowl. With so many exciting matchups set to take place over the weekend, there are bound to be some incredible moments.

One of those moments came in the matchup between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills, as wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored the Bills' first touchdown of the contest. Hardman hauled in a goal-line touchdown reception, which gave the Bills a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Hardman's reception may look extremely similar to that of NFL fans, as it was reminiscent of the same play he scored on in Super Bowl LVIII to help the Kansas City Chiefs secure an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Members of the CBS Broadcast also noted that the plays were practically the same, and the NFL's official social media account even noted the similarities between the two plays.

Mecole Hardman's Journey to the Buffalo Bills

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Mecole Hardman (6) participates in drills during fifth day of training camp on July 28, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this season, Hardman was a member of the Bills' practice squad, but was called up in the wake of multiple injuries to the Bills' wide receiver room. It is safe to say that the wide receiver has already made the most of his opportunity.

Before his lengthy NFL career, Hardman was an offensive weapon for the Georgia Bulldogs and helped lead the Dawgs to a national title appearance during the 2017 season. Hardman would eventually be selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As the contest between the Bills and Broncos continues, both teams will do battle in hopes of earning a trip to Super Bowl LX. Stay tuned for more updates from all former Bulldogs in this year's NFL Playoffs.

Every Former Georgia Bulldog Player on Remaining NFL Playoff Teams

Denver Broncos:

No former players

Buffalo Bills:

James Cook, RB

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR (Practice Squad)

Zion Logue, DL (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Rams:

Stetson Bennett IV, QB

Matthew Stafford, QB

Warren McClendon Jr., OL

Derion Kendrick, CB

Houston Texans:

Nick Chubb, RB

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Chicago Bears:

D'Andre Swift, RB

Trey Hill, C

Seattle Seahawks:

Kenny McIntosh, RB (Injured Reserve)

San Francisco 49ers:

Robert Beal, DE

Mykel Williams, DE

New England Patriots: