Green Bay Packers Sign Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman
The Green bay Packers have signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman.
A lot of moves have been made since the start of NFL free agency and another player is officially off of the market. The Green Bay Packers have signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one year deal.
Hardman was part of multiple Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl teams. In Super Bowl LVIII, Hardman made the game winning catch to lead the Chiefs to their second title in a row.
The Philadelphia Eagles often get credit for their attachment to the University of Georgia, but the Green Bay Packers certainly belong in that conversation as well. They have recently used draft picks on Quay Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Javon Bullard, all of which are former Bulldogs. They also drafted Eric Stokes a few years ago who just recently signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In eight seasons, Hardman has recorded 178 receptions for 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hardman started the 2023 season with the New York Jets but was traded back to Kansas City for a sixth-round draft pick. Now Hardman will join his third NFL team in his career.
Hardman was a standout wide receiver for the Georgia Bulldogs. In three seasons, he finished with 59 receptions for 950 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a return specialist for the Bulldogs. He would go one to be drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Head Coach Kirby Smart Featured on Cover of New EA Sports Video Game
- Philadelphia Eagles Expected to Hire Georgia Coaching Staff Member
- 2026 Quarterback Bowe Bentley Locks in Official Visit With Georgia Bulldogs
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily