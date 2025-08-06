Mike Bobo Explains How Gunner Stockton Was Prepared to Take Over As Georgia's QB
Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo reveals how Gunner Stockton's preparations to be Georgia's signal caller date back to last season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season is less than 30 days away as the team begins winding down on its offseason preparations. As the Dawgs' week on matchup grows nearer, a handful of Georgia coaches and players have begun addressing the media.
One of the latest coaches to do so is Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, who recently addressed a litany of topics. Among the many topics was quarterback Gunner Stockton, the team's presumed starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Bobo revealed that Stockton's effort in practice last season set him up to be a leader on the Bulldogs' 2025 roster.
"I thought Gunner, last year, took a step during practice of approaching every practice like it was a game and preparing like he was the starter," said Bobo. "Those aren't just words. Gunner would have probably prepared as hard as anybody on our football team, and he didn't even know if he was going to play a snap."
Stockton's preparations ultimately paid off, as he was baptized by fire last season after an injury to Carson Beck forced him into action in the second half of the SEC Championship Game. The Georgia native then made his first career start in a losing effort against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, but seemed more than prepared for the moment.
As the Bulldogs prepare for a rather difficult regular season schedule, the play quality of Stockton will likely determine the success of Georgia's season. The Dawgs are scheduled to host multiple top-10 programs such as Alabama, Ole Miss, and Texas. And will also travel to difficult SEC environments like Tennessee and Auburn.
Stockton and the Bulldogs offense will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
