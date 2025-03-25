Mike Mayock Has Higher NFL Draft Grade on Georgia's Jalon Walker Than Abdul Carter
Former football executive and player Mike Mayock says he has a higher draft grade on Jalon Carter than Abdul Carter.
The NFL draft is officially a month out and the Georgia Bulldogs have several players eyeing down first round selections. One of them is linebacker Jalon Walker who surged onto the scene this past season with the Bulldogs. Walker appears to be a lock in the first round, and one NFL analyst says he would be the first linebacker off the board for him.
Former NFL player and executive Mike Mayock joined NFL Network's Rich Eisen to discuss the upcoming draft. Eisen mentioned that Mayock said he had a higher grade on Walker than Penn State's Abdul Carter, and asked why. Here is what Mayock had to say:
"I put the Georgia tape on of Jalon Walker and he's an off the ball linebacker at 243 pounds and my jaw dropped watching him run," Mayock said. "His twitch, his quickness, his speed, his change of direction. But what really initrgued me is on sub packages, Rich they him everywhere from the A gap over the center to all the way out wide as a pass rusher and I have in my notes all over the place for Jalon Walker. Every tape I watched, I have Micah Parsons, Micah Parsons, he reminds me so much of Micah Parsons, when he came out of Penn State.... I think the only limitation is a defensive coordinator with lack of creativity, because this kid can play all over the ball. And if you have to chase a guy like Jayden Daniels on the field, this is the kid I want doing it.
Carter is projected to be a top 10, maybe even a top five pick in this year's NFL draft. Carter is labeled more as an EDGE while Walker is listed as a linebacker, although as Mayock mentioned, Walker did a little bit of everything at Georgia last season.
Both players are extremely intriguing prospects in the eyes of NFL organizations, but not many have Walker higher up on their list than Carter.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily