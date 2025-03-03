Minnesota Vikings Select Georgia's Malaki Starks In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close and with it comes a fresh batch of NFL Mock Drafts. The latest from CBS Sports has the Minnesota Vikings drafting Georgia's Malaki Starks.
Georgia's Malaki Starks enterred the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine as a sure-fire first round draft pick, and by all accounts, everything he did in Indy all but confirmed that status. Sure, South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori has been the talk of the event considering the type of testing that he put on. However, Starks' had the opportunity to go out on the field during the drills and recapture that Safety No. 1 status, and he did exactly that.
While Emmanwori rested on the laurels of his insane testing workout, Starks dominated in the field. Well enough to have the Minnesota Vikings taking him in the latest NFL Mock Draft.
The Vikins have the No. 24 overall selection and have already had a history with drafting Georgia safeties in the first round. However, Lewis Cine's time in Minnesota didn't go all that well. Starks, however, is a much more well-rounded safety prospect, whereas Cine was much more of a physical projection and striker at the position.
And, he's a team leader, as CBSSports.com mentioned:
"Put aside for the moment that Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary -- he's also one of the smartest players on the field who was a team leader from the moment he stepped on campus in Athens."
NFL Combine Results - Malaki Starks
- Height: 6007
- Weight: 197
- Hand Size: 9 1/2"
- Arm Length: 31 5/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50
- Bench Press: NA
- Vertical Jump: 33.5"
- Broad Jump: NA
- Three-Cone Drill: 4.45
