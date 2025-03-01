Mykel Williams a Top-10 Pick According to Latest NFL Mock Draft
According to this latest NFL Mock Draft, Georgia Bulldogs EDGE defender Mykel Williams is projected to be a top-10 selection.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana, as prospects participate in interviews and workouts to increase their stock ahead of the NFL Draft. As more and more highly touted prospects complete the combine process, experts and analysts have begun to release their latest mock drafts.
One player who has seemingly solidified their position as a high-profile draft pick is Georgia Bulldog EDGE Mykel Williams. According to a mock draft from Pro Football Sports Network Williams is projected to be selected by the Carolina Panthers as the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Williams elected to not participate in the workout portion of the combine but did complete numerous interviews and measure in. Should his draft prediction hold, Williams will become another name in the long list of Georgia Bulldogs defenders that have been taken in the first round under head coach Kirby Smart.
The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24th. Coverage times for this event will be released as further details emerge.
Mykel Williams 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6051
- Weight: 260
- Hand Size: 10 1/4"
- Arm Length: 34 3/8"
- 40-Yard Dash: NC
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: NC
- Broad Jump: NC
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
