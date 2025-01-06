Dawgs Daily

Mykel Williams Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision

Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) celebrates after sacking Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday, Dec 31, 2022, in Atlanta. News Joshua L Jones
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future. 

One of the players who has made a decision is EDGE defender Mykel Williams who has announced that they will be continuing their football career at the professional level and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Williams was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class and quickly proved to be a massive force along the edge. He earned numerous meaningful snaps as a freshman during the Dawgs’ 2022 national championship season and was one of the Dawgs’ most consistent and dominant players during his time with the team. His skill set and size make it extremely likely that he will be a first-round selection in the upcoming NFL Draft. 

While seeing players depart from the Red and Black is always disappointing for Georgia fans. This player will almost certainly have the unwavering support of Dawgnation as they continue their football career. 

