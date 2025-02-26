Mykel Williams Previews NFL Career, Talks Time With Georgia
Former Georgia DE, Mykel Williams previews his NFL Career and talks about his time with the Georgia Bulldogs over the last three seasons.
It's not always a gurantee that five stars are going to step into college and be a known difference maker, especially as a wrong player. t didn't take long for Mykel Williams to prove that his five-star status was extremely warranted. Now, after three seasons as a starter on one of the sport's premier defenses, Williams is projected to be a first-round draft pick.
Mykel Williams spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon, and previewed his NFL career and talked about his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.
On what he learned from his time with Georgia:
They taught me how to be a pro. They taught me how to excel on and off the field to be prepared for moments like this. That's what I learned most at Georgia.
On playing Hurt this season:
"Because I played injured this whole year, so coming off my ankle, I decided to take the first two, three wins to rest my ankle and try to get it back in front of me. So that puts my delay in my training, so I got to let jump, so that's going to come out."
Williams would go on to say he played the entire 2024 season hurt, estiamting that he was at about 70% throughout the season. When asked if that was a positive in this process for him, Williams mentioned that NFL teams love that he was willing to play through paying saying that "They told me that most guys in my position would have sat it out, they liked that I played."
