NCAA Passes Massive Rule Change That Will Affect the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 Season

The NCAA has recently announced a new rule change that will undoubtedly have a large effect on the Georgia Bulldogs' 2026 college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for the 2026 college football season, as they prepare to return to action in the fall with a new roster. While this year's roster will be new to fans, there will also be some new rules coming to the regular season. Rules which will likely have a huge effect on the Dawgs' season.

The targeting rule has been one of the sports' most controversial rules, due to its inconsistent enforcement, unclear guidelines, and overall impact that it had on a game. These aspects resulted in numerous coaches and analysts lobbying for some changes to be brought forth regarding the rule.

Fortunately for college football fans, it appears changes have been made to the rule heading into next year. The NCAA recently revealed its oversight committee has approved a change to the targeting rule heading into the 2026 season.

NCAA Announced Updates For Enforcement of Targeting Penalty

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Lewis Cine (16) tackles Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) as he broke for a yardage in the second half. The Florida Gators lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 34-7, Saturday afternoon, October 30, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. [Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun]2021 Flgai 103021 Bulldogsvsgators | Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the latest change, players who are penalized for targeting will be permitted to play in the following game no matter the half in which the penalty occurs. This change only applies to a player's first offense.

Originally, players who received a penalty for targeting in the second half of a contest, were required to sit out for the first half of the ensuing game. This rule often added complications to rosters and was widely criticized by fans, coaches, and players alike.

Georgia (along with many other programs) have fallen victim to this rule, and have been forced to be down a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball for the first half of big matchups. Luckily, this will likely be much less of an issue moving forward.

Unfortunately, while suspensions regarding targeting have been addressed this offseason, overall changes to how the rule is enforced or judge have not been discussed by the NCAA. Which means that the overall confusion regarding the rule will likely remain the same. However, the latest rule change is a promising step in the right direction.

The Bulldogs will continue to prepare for the beginning of their 2026 season. Georgia will return to action on Saturday, September 5th, when it hosts Tennessee state and its season opener, a kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.