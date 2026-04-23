NFL Draft Profile - Noah Thomas, WR, Georgia Football

A look at the NFL draft profile of Georgia wide receiver Noah Thomas.

The Georgia Bulldogs have a list of players who are hoping to hear their names called this weekend during the NFL draft. One of those players is wide receiver Noah Thomas.

Thomas transferred to Georgia from Texas A&M this past offseason. He stepped into a starting role for the Bulldogs this season after Colbie Young suffered an injury in the middle of the year.

NFL Draft Profile - Who is Georgia Wide Receiver Noah Thomas?

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Noah Thomas (5) greets teammates during warmups prior to the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Mississippi Rebels at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Coming out of high school, Thomas was rated as a four-star prospect, the 302nd-best player in the country, the 44th-best wide receiver in 2022 recruiting class and the 45th-best player in the state of Texas, according to 247 sports composite rankings.

In 2023 and 2024, Thomas became a big time playmaker for the Aggies. In those two seasons, he had 68 receptions for 933 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his one season at Georgia, he had 16 receptions for 254 yards and four touchdowns.

One of Thomas' best abilities is he has the ability take over a game in the blink of an eye. In 2024, he had two games where he had over 100 receiving yards and at least one touchdown. He showed that same ability at Georgia when he went for over 70 yards on three receptions and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Thomas, he did not receive an invite to the NFL combine, so he was not able to showoff his speed and overall skillset on the biggest stage of the pre draft process. However, wherever Thomas lands in this year's draft, that team will be getting a wide receiver who played multiple years in the SEC and has explosive playmaking ability.

Thomas' final season at Georgia probably did not go the way he wanted it to, but throughout his college career, Thomas proved that he has big time playmaking ability as an X receiver. He may not be drafted in one of the first few rounds of the draft, but there are some skills that Thomas posseses that NFL teams will likely take chance on.

Teams always have a need for a big bodied wide receiver who can get on top of a defense can make explosive plays, and that's exactly what Thomas can provide for an offense when his number is called.