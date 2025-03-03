NFL Free Agency Tracker - Former Bulldogs Set to Hit The Open Market
Now that the NFL Combine has concluded, the entire league's focus has transitioned to The NFL Free Agency period.
The NFL's attention was pretty transfixed on The 2025 NFL Scouting over the weekend. Though, the entirity of the NFL is set to embark of NFL Free Agency as it kicks off in just a week on March 10th.
There were (51) former Georgia Bulldogs on NFL rosters at the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, with just (8) of those former Bulldogs projected to enter NFL Free Agency in a matter of a week.
NFL Free Agency Tracker - Former Dawgs Set to Hit The Market
- Eric Stokes Jr, CB - Spent last season with the Packers
- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE - Spent last season with the Giants
- Ben Cleveland, OG - Spent last season with the Ravens
- Nick Chubb, RB - Spent last season with the Browns
- Mecole Hardman, WR - Spent last season with the Chiefs
- Chris Conley, WR - Spent last season with the 49ers
- Isaiah Wynn, OG - Spent last season with Dolphins
- John Jenkins, DT - Spent last season with Raiders
Nick Chubb highlights a group of former Bulldogs that are projected to enter the market. Azees Ojulari is projected to fetch somewhere near $15m per year in his upcoming free agency deal per reports. Cleveland has spent the better part of his rookie contract as a backup with the Ravens.
The Bulldogs had (13) former Bulldogs at the NFL combine, with another (3) Bulldogs — Mykel Williams, Malaki Starks, and Jalon Walker — projected to be first round picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
