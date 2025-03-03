NFL GM Says 'No Cowards' Sign Up to Play for Kirby Smart and Georgia Football
Kirby Smart has replaced the Nick Saban void in College Football per one NFL GM, who went on to say that no coward signs up to play for the Bulldogs.
The NFL Combine has concluded in Indianpolis, Indiana. Former Georgia Bulldogs, as per usual, littered the invite and particpants list and are expected to see nearly a dozen former players selected in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The Georgia program has seen quite an uptick since the arrival of Kirby Smart to his former school. They've won two national titles and haven't finished outside the top-5 final rankings since his first season in Athens. One NFL GM that spoke with Bulldogs on SI had nothing but glowing praise for the program Smart's built in Athens.
NFL GM on Kirby Smart's Georgia Program:
"Kirby is the best coach in the SEC, and Georgia is where guys who want to be great go. No guy who is a coward goes there because you got five-star water boys. Kirby has the best recruiting pitch, ‘if you can play here you can play in the Sunday league. We got the best coaches, and players here make it to the NFL.’ He seized the proverbial mantle from Nick (Saban), and that place is a goldmine of coaching and talent and is run like an NFL team."
He went on to say that there's no doubt that NFL decision-makers are intrigued by the coaching prospect that is Kirby Smart. "How long will he take on the circus that is college football? He already runs an NFL program, and NFL teams are salivating for the word that he will come out."
There's tremendous news on the "Circus" front of college football, however. Sources have indicated to Bulldogs on SI that there's optimism that there will soon be regulation on the NIL and transfer portal front which would ultimately settle things a bit for coaches like Kirby Smart who have expressed concerns about where the game was previously headed.
