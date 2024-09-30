NFL Legend Offers High Praise to Georgia Football's Dan Jackson After Alabama Game
Former NFL legend Shannon Sharpe offered some very high praise for Georgia's Dan Jackson after the Alabama game.
It was a tough loss for Georgia on Saturday against the Alabama Crimson Tide after a historic comeback was neutralized in the closing seconds of the football game, but there were still some positives to take away from the football game. At one point in the game, Georgia's defense held Alabama to just 10 points in the second half after surrendering 28 in the first quarter, and one player who had a huge role in that was safety Dan Jackson.
Jackson finished the day with 10 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and an interception in the red zone to keep Alabama off of the board. Jackson has been a firm veteran presence in Georgia's secondary this season, but his performance caught the attention of an NFL legend.
Shannon Sharpe discussed the Alabama vs Georgia game on his 'Night Cap' podcast and offered some very high praise for Jackson. Here is what he had to say:
"Hey, that safety for Georgia, number 17, he can play," Sharpe said. "He can play. No, he can play. He's going to play on Sundays. Cause he's got that kind of ability. He's got skills."
Another former NFL legend, Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson added in that Georgia vs Alabama is closest you can get to an NFL football game at the college level, and for Jackson to stand out on that field on Saturday indicated he is a future NFL football player.
