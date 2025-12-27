Georgia Practice Notes - What We Saw During Practice Availability

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their College Football Playoff practices in the lead-up to their matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Here are our notes from the practice viewing period.

The Bulldogs have become quite frequent attendees of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Under head coach Kirby Smart, this is their fourth trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, for the Sugar Bowl. The Bulldogs are currently (1-2) under Kirby Smart, with the most recent loss coming a year ago in the CFP to the hands of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Yet again, the SEC Champion, the Bulldogs, now welcome a rematch in the form of the Ole Miss Rebels. (12-1) Georgia, (12-1) Ole Miss at 8 PM on January 1st. But first, a 15-minute practice viewing window here in Athens, Georgia.

Kirby Smart Celebrates 2025 SEC Title | Brooks Austin

Notes From Georgia Practice Viewing Period:

Notes on Injuries:

- DE, Gabe Harris is currently dealing with a turf toe injury. He was not seen during the practice viewing portion. That's not to say he didn't come running out of the locker room the moment we were herded out of the building.

- TE, Ethan Barbour was back and a full participant at practice. The Freshman TE suffered an ankle injury week two of the season.

- WR, Colbie Young has been out due to an ankle injury. He was seen and was a full participant during the viewing period.

- OL, Drew Bobo is OUT due to a foot injury and is expected to miss the Sugar Bowl.

I’d say Ethan Barbour is back… pic.twitter.com/YTmVAyYv0I — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 27, 2025

Notes:

The media viewing period consisted of two individual periods that were seperated by offense on the outside practice fields, and the defens on the inside practice fields.

Notes on Early Enrollees:

Sources have indicated to Bulldogs on SI that the following freshmen have enrolled and are with the team.

- S, Tyriq Green

- LB, Nick Abrams

- DL, PJ Dean

- DL, Valdin Sone

- WR, Craig Daindridge

- WR, Ryan Mosely

- TE, Lincoln Keyes

- OT, Ekene Ogboko

- OL, Zykie Helton

Georgia is set to travel to New Orleans on December 30th, where they will spend several days going through Sugar Bowl events. They will practice twice in New Orleans before getting set to take on the Rebels.

Georgia won the first matchup 43 to 35 in Athens. The Bulldogs were down nine points at one point in the fourth quarter when RB Josh McCray was hit behind the line of scrimmage on a 4th and 2, but was able to run through several Ole Miss defenders on his way to converting. Several Bulldogs scores and a few defensive stops later, the Bulldogs escaped with the win.

Trailing in games was nothing but par for the course for this Bulldogs unit this season; they trailed in all but one of their 8 SEC games this season.