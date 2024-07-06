NFL Mock Drafts Show Roster Is Still Elite for Georgia
We are still quite a ways away from the 2025 NFL Draft. However, after multiple years of watching the upcoming draft eligible players impact college football fields, several players have already drawn the attention of the NFL Draft world.
Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level under head coach Kirby Smart, paired with unmatched program success over the last 8 years. Most of the success is due in large part to the level of talent that Smart has brought into this program, something he's not shy to admit.
As we enter the 2024 season, year nine under Kirby Smart, it doesn't take long for the NFL community to begin to tab Bulldogs as first-round caliber players. ESPN's Matt Miller recently released his latest 2025 Mock Draft, with three Bulldogs in the first 25 picks.
Carson Beck, No. 1 Overall - New York Giants
It's becoming more and more obvious that the 2025 QB Draft Class isn't expected to be exactly revolutaionary. However, Beck's appeared to be the clearcut preseason No. 1 option in this class. As Miller points out, his accuracy and processing abilities are rather unmatched in this class. Beck -- my QB1 in the class at the moment -- is a steady pocket passer with a big arm and great processing speed," Miller said. "And he is primed for a breakout season after throwing 24 touchdown passes and completing 72.4% of his throws in his first season as a starter in 2023.
Mykel Williams, No. 17 Overall - Chicago Bears
If you're looking for box score totals for validation of a player, Williams isn't your guy. In his first two seasons at Georgia, he's "only" accrued a season-high total of 6.5 sacks. Though it doesn't take long to find out on tape this is a first rounder. He's arguably the best run defender Georgia's had at the EDGE position since Azeez Ojulari and he's got 30 pounds on Ojulari and an additional three inches of height and length. It's going to be a big year for No. 13.
Malaki Starks, No. 28 - Philadelphia Eagles
Starks has been a day one superstar it's seemed for the Bulldogs. His first impactful play as a true freshman was a game one interception that was jaw-dropping to say the least. He's been an all-american caliber player from the jump and he will continue to be in what is presumed to be his final season in Athens. Miller had this to say about Starks:
"Starks is a do-it-all safety who has experience playing press coverage in the slot. You're going to hear comparisons to Kyle Hamilton, and they're warranted given his three-down impact."
