Nick Chubb and Sony Michel Recount Georgia's Heartbreaking National Championship Loss
Georgia Bulldog legends Nick Chubb and Sony Michel recount Georgia's heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the 2017 national championship game.
The University of Georgia is home to one of college football's most storied programs that has been home to a litany of college football legends. Legends who have reached such an elite status, there first names are instantly recognizable.
But while Athens is home to a litany of legendary football names, such as "Brock", "Herschel", "Stetson", or "Roquan". There is a duo of running backs that are almost inseperable in their status. Those names are "Nick" and "Sony".
Nick Chubb and Sony Michel are a pair of running backs who played for the Dawgs from 2014-2017 and provided fans with some of Georgia Football's most iconic moments. An SEC Championship, a Rose Bowl win, a litany of school records, and even NCAA records helped build the foundation of the Bulldogs program we see today.
But for all the accomplishments the duo is responsible for, there is one achievement the pair of Dawgs fell just short of delivering during their time in Athens. That is of course, a national championship victory.
Heading into the 2017 season, Chubb and Michel each elected to forgo the NFL Draft and opted to return to Georgia for one last season under head coach Kirby Smart. In doing so, the duo become one of the most feared one-two running back punches the sport had ever seen and helped guide the Dawgs to a national championship appearance against Alabama.
After a back-and-forth contest, the Tide would eventually emerge victorious, thanks to a shocking overtime touchdown to win the game in walk off fashion. The loss not only stunned Dawgnation, but also broke the hearts of millions of Georgia fans.
Chubb and Michel were at the epicenter of that heartbreak, as the two players sat in tears as the confetti rained down upon them. A picture of this moment has become one of the more infamous photographs in Georgia Football history.
Chubb and Michel Recount the 2017 National Championship Loss
Recently, during a documentary released about the duo, both Chubb and Michel shared their thoughts on the heartbreaking moment and recounted the emotions they had at the time of the game.
Chubb, who rushed for 25 yards on 18 carries, maintains that his poor performance in the contest eats at him to this day, and motivates him to do better.
"I had so many great games at Georgia and did so many great things. But when they needed me most, I wasn't able to preform at a high level," said Chubb. "That eats me up, even to this day. I just feel like I didn't have a great game. In that one shot, one moment, you've got to be at your best and that fuels me to this day."
Michel, on the other hand noted that he and many other former Bulldogs who played in the matchup rarely discuss the game because it brings up to many bad memories.
"Sometimes in life, you work so hard and you do the right things, but that doesn't mean you're going to get the results that you want," said Michel. "This is the game that really isn't spoken about. It's hard to put it into words, because of the work we put in. It's tough."
Today, the Bulldogs have won a pair of national titles, and have become an even more prestigious program than they were back when Chubb and Michel once roamed the halls of Athens. While the loss of the 2017 national title game will likely eat at Chubb, Michel, and the rest of Bulldog fans forever, the work that both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel turned in during their time in Athens has laid the ground work for Georgia to become one of college football's most dominant programs.