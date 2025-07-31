Nike Releases New Georgia Bulldogs Themed Running Shoe Ahead of 2025 Football Season
Nike has released a new Georgia Bulldogs running shoes ahead of the 2025 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season is almost here, as the Dawgs return to action in less than a month. As fans and players gear up for the team's return, Nike has just released a new line of running shoes that feature the Georgia Bulldogs.
As part of the brand's annual tradition, the running shoe company has released an NCAA Collection of Zoom Pegasus 41 running shoes; the Bulldogs were one of 27 teams to be featured in this year's release.
The shoes are made of a mesh upper that features the iconic Georgia Bulldogs logo, as well as the school's iconic red and black colors. According to Nike's website, this year's release has been engineered to increase the comfort of users and minimize the carbon footprint.
According to reports, the Georgia Bulldog Nike running shoes are available at Fanatics and Nike.com. Prices may vary, depending on the site.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 College Football Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall (3:30 - ESPN)
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay (3:30 - SEC Network+)
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee (3:30 - ABC)
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama (7:30 - ABC)
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn (NIGHT - TBD)
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss (FLEX - TBD)
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (3:30 - ABC)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State (Noon - ABC or ESPN)
- No. 15 - vs Texas (FLEX - TBD)
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte (12:45 SEC Network)
- Nov. 29 - vs Georgia Tech (3:30 - ABC)
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily