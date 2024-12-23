Notre Dame Defensive Lineman Suffers Season Ending Injury Ahead of Georgia
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills has suffered a season ending injury ahead of the matchup against Georgia.
After Notre Dame defeated Indiana on Friday this past weekend, that sent them into a matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. The Bulldogs received a first round bye after winning the SEC title. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, their win against Indiana cost them one of their starting defensive lineman for the remainder of the season.
Rylie Mills suffered a knee injury against Indiana and head coach Marcus Freeman has announced that Mills will miss the rest of the season. This season, Mills racked up 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 37 total tackles. He is a fifth-year player for the Fighting Irish.
Georgia is banged up themselves coming into this matchup despite getting a bye week as starting quarterback Carson Beck will not play in the Sugar Bowl, so both teams will be without starting players. The Bulldogs are also working on getting some other players healthy ahead of the playoff matchup.
The winner of the Sugar Bowl will move on to play the winner of the Penn State vs Boise State matchup in the semifinal round.
