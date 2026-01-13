All Former Georgia Bulldogs Currently Remaining in the 2025 NFL Playoffs

A full list of every former Georgia Bulldog player who is still competing in the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Wildcard weekend of the 2025 NFL Playoffs is complete as eight teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LX. But while the remaining teams scramble to earn a spot in the big game, the Georgia Bulldogs have already punched their ticket.

Of the eight teams left in the Playoffs, the Dawgs have an impressive 16 players spread throughout the rosters, with at least one Bulldog appearing on seven of the eight teams. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams both have the most former Bulldogs with four players each.

A handful of these players have already stepped up in big ways as Matthew Stafford, James Cook, and others led their teams to some massive victories in the Wildcard round. As the stakes get higher, these players will likely become even more prevalent for their teams.

Georgia Bulldog Players' Impressive Streak in Super Bowls

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bulldogs have been well represented in Super Bowls over the years and are currently on a 24-season streak of having at least one former player appear in the big game. Given the number of former Dawgs remaining in this year's Playoffs, the streak is guaranteed to continue for another season.

Last year, Georgia was extremely present, as a whopping eight former players made an appearance in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Of those eight, six former Dawgs took home rings, as the Eagles dominated Kansas City to the tune of a 40-22 victory.

This year, a new batch of former players will look to earn a trip to the big game in hopes of cementing their names in football immortality. While the two teams that will make Super Bowl LX remain a mystery, one fact remains. The Georgia Bulldogs will have at least one player to cheer for come gameday.

Every Former Georgia Bulldog Player on Remaining NFL Playoff Teams

Denver Broncos:

No former players

Buffalo Bills:

James Cook, RB

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, C

Mecole Hardman Jr., WR (Practice Squad)

Zion Logue, DL (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Rams:

Stetson Bennett IV, QB

Matthew Stafford, QB

Warren McClendon Jr., OL

Derion Kendrick, CB

Houston Texans:

Nick Chubb, RB

Kamari Lassiter, CB

Chicago Bears:

D'Andre Swift, RB

Trey Hill, C

Seattle Seahawks:

Kenny McIntosh, RB (Injured Reserve)

San Francisco 49ers:

Robert Beal, DE

Mykel Williams, DE

New England Patriots: