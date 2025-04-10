Notre Dame Lands Five-Star EDGE Rodney Dunham Over South Carolina and Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs were in the mix for five-star EDGE Rodney Dunham. Though, on Thursday, April 10th, Dunham announced his committment to Notre Dame.
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have five commits in the 2026 recruiting class, and they are in the mix for some of the nation's premier prospects, as per usual under head coach Kirby Smart.
One of the nation's top recruits in the 2026 class, EDGE Rodney Dunham is officially off the board as he announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Dunham is a 6'4, 230 pound EDGE rusher out of Myers Park, North Carolina. He chose Notre Dame over both Georgia and South Carolina.
Dunham was expected to take official visits to Georgia, South Carolina, Duke, Notre Dame, and Tennessee. However, with his commitment to Notre Dame, the question remains as to whether or not he will actually take the full slate of OVs.
Georiga currently has two defensive commits in the 2026 class; Zechariah Fort a safety out of IMG Academy and JUCO prospect Seven Cloud. They will be hosting some of the nation's top prospects over the next several months as official visit windows begin to heat up across college football.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Commits:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Seven Cloud, DL
Other Georgia News:
