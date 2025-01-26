Ohio State DC, Jim Knowles Leaving - Will They Pursue Glenn Schumann at Georgia?
The Ohio State Buckeyes are fresh off a national title, and they will be replacing DC, Jim Knowles after he's left for Penn State. Could they give a call to Georgia defensive coordiantor, Glenn Schumann?
The Georgia Bulldogs are no stranger to the poaching of your roster and coaching staff that occurs when you win national titles. Georgia watched defensive coordinator, Dan Lanning leave for a head coaching job in 2021, and watched offensive coordinator Todd Monken leave for an NFL job after their natioanl title in 2022. When you win, it comes with costs.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are learning this lesson as we speak. Their defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles was just poached by rival Penn State to become their defensive coordinator under James Franklin and the Nittany Lions. Now, the Buckeyes are left without a defensive coordinator.
Now, they will likely begin the search in house, safeties coach Matt Guerriri and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton have both been coordinators before. However, if they were to enter the coaching searchign market for a new coordinator, they will likely spare no expense or narrow the field.
Meaning, Georgia's defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is a premier candidate that has Ohio State reporters already linking him to the opening. That being said, Schumann has already turned down NFL defensive coordinating chances to remain in Athens. Most around the program believe Schumann is waiting for potentially the "right" head coaching opportunity.
