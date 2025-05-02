OT Kelsey Adams Talks His Love For Stacy Searels and Georgia
Kelsey Adams, a standout offensive lineman in the class of 2027 who generated significant buzz as a sophomore, is now preparing for spring ball with his junior season quickly approaching. This year, he’ll suit up for the Langston Hughes Panthers, positioning himself to become the latest in a line of exceptional offensive line prospects to emerge from the program.
Kelsey, per 247 Sports composite, is currently ranked as the No. 5 player in Georgia, No. 4 OT overall and No. 49 in the country. Currently, the Four Star OT holds 23 total offers, including Power Four programs such as Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Making a big enough impact last season at North Clayton under the tutelage of former Georgia Bulldog, Cap Burnett, he earned an invite to compete at the Under Camp series in Atlanta, (GA).
The 6-foot-6 prospect possesses a powerful frame and moves impressively for a player nearing 300 pounds. When reviewing his film, three standout traits immediately emerge:
- His ability to keep his legs moving, consistently driving back defenders.
- His mastery of fundamental offensive line techniques—striving to reach the next level and always pushing the pile.
- His previous role in North Clayton's system, where he played out of the three-technique, a decision that raised some questions, given that most offensive tackles play in a more upright stance.
Now at Langston Hughes, the rising junior will take plenty of snaps utilizing the kick step. His offensive line coach Mike Brown, had this to say about the promising prospect.
"He has the chance to be the best offensive lineman to come out of Langston when it's all said and done," he said.
High praise for Kelsey for a school that has produced three of the most physical linemen in the last four years: Tavaris Dice (Florida), Dontrell Glover (Georgia), and Bo Hughley (Georgia).
Becoming one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the 2027 class, Kelsey is fresh off a tour of spring visits, including his visit to Athens on March 15. Here's what he had to say about his time there.
"I love their offensiveline, and Coach Searels. He teaches them right," he said
Adams also added that he has a relationship with current line man Bo Hughley.
"Oh yeah I've been training with Bo since I was six," he added.
Moving forward Adams has not scheduled any other upcoming visit.
