Paul Finebaum Doesn't Feel Great About the Future of Georgia Football
College football analyst Paul Finebaum says he does not feel great about the future of Georgia football.
The college football offseason is typically a time of year when critics rise to the surface and there might not be a harsher critic in the college football world right now than Paul Finebaum. The college football analyst already gave a comment on his feelings toward Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, and now he is throwing shade at the entire program.
Finebaum joined Greg McElroy on his Always College Football Podcast and didn't hold back one bit when talking about the future of Georgia football under Kirby Smart.
“I don’t feel great because I do think they took a dip,” Finebaum said. “And I think just like we used to with Nick Saban, expect him to play for the national championship, and losing the title game felt like a lost cause. It’s almost that way now with Georgia and I felt like they underperformed. I mean, they came through at the right moment against Texas, but they had so many disappointing moments … But there were just so many decisions made and talking to the fans every day Greg, whether it’s true or it’s imagined, they do not like Mike Bobo.
Finebaum would continue by saying he doesn't expect Georgia to be leaving the college football playoff picture anytime soon, but that they don't feel like the contender they once were a couple of years ago.
"I don’t feel great about Georgia," Finebaum continued. "Now, what does that mean? They’re still a playoff team. They just don’t feel like a national championship team right now.”
The long-time college football analyst would also add on that he is not alarmed by Georgia right now, but that if Smart and the Bulldogs don't make anything happen in the playoffs again, questions will start being asked.
