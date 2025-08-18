Paul Finebaum Heavily Criticizes Georgia Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo
College Football analyst Paul Finebaum did not mince words when offering criticism for Georgia Bulldogs' offense coordinator Mike Bobo.
The Georgia Bulldogs are entering the 2025 season as one of the highest-ranked teams in the country and are looking to win their third national title in five seasons. Since the turn of the decade, the Dawgs have become one of college football's more feared teams. However, one analyst questions if that is still the case.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum recently stated on his show that he questions whether or not other teams still fear Georgia. The radio and television personality cited Bulldogs' offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as a reason for suspicion.
“We are not talking about your pedestrian, run-of-the-mill program,” said Finebaum. “We are talking about Georgia. When Mike Bobo went there, Georgia was the best team in college football. They were elite. People feared them. Does anybody fear Georgia right now?”
Bobo came under heavy fire for Georgia's underwhelming preformance during the 2024 college football season and has been criticized by a large number of Georgia fans. Despite the many opinions on the offensive coordinator, Kirby Smart has remained steadfast in his belief in Bobo, and the offensive coordinator has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail.
Bobo and the Bulldogs offense will begin their 2025 campaign on Saturday, August 30th, when Georgia hosts Marshall for the first game of the regular season. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily